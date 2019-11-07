Jemison High School security guard acquitted of assault charges

A security guard is now acquitted after being accused of throwing a Jemison High School student onto the concrete after a fight last year.

The student's family says he suffered a cracked skull and internal bleeding.

The security guard, Jonathan Phillips, worked at Jemison High School and was found not guilty of second-degree assault this week, almost a year and a half after the teen was hospitalized with severe head injuries.

Witnesses say Phillips tried to stop the fight and slammed Steven Franklin into the concrete outside of the school. Franklin's mother says he landed on his head and had a seizure. He was taken to the Huntsville Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Huntsville City Schools released a statement last year saying Phillips was a contract employee, and he would not return for the rest of the school year.

Franklin's mother is also suing Phillips and the company who employed him, EPSCO. His mother has asked the court to move forward with the civil case now that he has been acquitted.

We are also working to find out if Phillips is still a contract employee for the school system.