A team with the "Mamba Mentality."

"It's a feeling, it's a spirit," Jemison Forward, Nate Jones, said.

"It's in you, it's not built on you, it's in you," Jemison Guard, Tony Toney, said.

The Jemison basketball team lost their idol when Kobe Bryant passed away.

"I ain't gone lie, I got a little emotional," Toney said. "It was kind of rough."

After remembering their favorite Mamba moments

"After his Achilles injury, he came back in and shot his free throws," Jemison Power Forward, Tai Hayes, said.

"Thats one thing I always like about Kobe, he had the scoring, but he took out the defense a lot too," Jemison Forward, Cedric Lewis, added.

Jemison decided to dedicate the rest of their season to the LA Laker Legend.\

Before each playoff game, you'll see the guys wearing "RIP Kobe" and "Mamba Out" shirts during warm-ups.

"It was a collective idea, we talked about it, we have a group chat," Jones said.

It's their way of showing their respect to a guy, who changed the high school student's lives forever.

"Sometime's I'll just think about it, you can't take the game for granted," Jones said.

"That motivated me to go harder and put on for my team," Jemison Guard, MJ Ford, said.

While the tragedy inspires the jags to play like Kobe on the court...

"That's my favorite player, that's who I wanted to be like as kid, and right now, I want to be like Kobe when I get older," Toney said.

It's also bringing the team closer together.

"It helps us like communicate, and do things together, that we probably wouldn't have even done without Kobe passing," Hayes said.

Jemison is the number two team in 6A, and it's a long road till state.

But the jags aren't scared of competition. They want it to face it head on.

"Thats our goal to get better every day," Lewis said.

Because that's what Kobe would do.

"We're going to push forward, we are going to do it for Kobe, we are going to do what we gotta do," Ford said.

"Not only do it for Kobe, do it for us, and reach our goals as Kobe would have done for himself," Hayes said.