Jefferson County DA: 2 suspects officially charged with capital murder in Kamille McKinney case

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

Two suspects, Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derrick Irisha Brown, have officially been charged with capital murder.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 4:26 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, ABC 33/40

On Thursday, the Jefferson County District Attorney announced two suspects, Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derrick Irisha Brown, have officially been charged with capital murder in the Kamille McKinney case.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Thursday the official fundraiser for the memorial activities of Kamille, 33/40, Birmingham's ABC-affiliated station, reports.

Kamille was kidnapped from a party on Saturday, Oct. 12. An AMBER Alert was issued and lasted ten days. Birmingham police and the FBI announced on Tuesday Kamille's remains were found that night inside a dumpster in a landfill. 

To donate to the official fundraiser to help Kamille's family with funeral and burial costs, click here. Read more here and here.

