Javier Vaz comes up big as Vanderbilt walks off against Stanford

The Commodores rallied from a four-run deficit to advance Wednesday.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 10:54 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Huntsville’s Javier Vaz came up big for Vanderbilt as the Commodores eliminated Stanford from the College World Series Wednesday.

Playing in an elimination game, Vaz made his first major contribution in the second inning, laying out to make a diving catch to save at least one run.

Vaz did not have a productive day at the plate but drew a walk in the bottom of the ninth, while the Commodores trailed 5-4.

That inning, Enrique Bradfield Jr. lined a two-out single to right field, bringing Vaz home to tie the game. Later in the inning, a wild pitch would plate Spencer Jones as Vanderbilt staged a late comeback to walk-off and advance.

Up next, Vanderbilt will play the red hot NC State Wolfpack for a spot in the championship series. The Commodores will need two wins to advance.

