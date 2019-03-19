Jason Isbell brings first ever ShoalsFest to Florence

Get ready to jam out this year! The first ever ShoalsFest is coming to Muscle Shoals in October.

The inaugural event will feature Lauderdale County native Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples and Amanda Shires on the main stage. Other musical acts on a second stage will be announced at later time. You’ll want to get your tickets fast because only 5,000 will be sold!

ShoalsFest will take place in McFarland Park in Florence on October 5th.

“I’ve always wanted to bring a music festival to the Shoals, and McFarland Park is the perfect place to enjoy world-class artists and the beauty of the Singing River” Isbell said in a press release.

Isbell, along with TT Management and Outback will put on the concert.

A special presale will take place on March 23rd for Alabama residents.

All remaining tickets go on sale March 25th at 10 a.m. central time.