Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard among Alabama artists launching Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville

Huntsville’s new Orion Amphitheater will open next year with a three-day event spotlighting some of the biggest music acts with roots in North Alabama.

Tickets go on sale Friday for The First Waltz, set for May 13-15, 2022, at the new live entertainment venue. Get them HERE or visit theorionhunstville.com

The first night features Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (from Green Hill), Emmylou Harris (from Birmingham), John Paul White (from Florence), and Waxahatchee (from Birmingham).

Night 2 features Brittany Howard (from Athens), Mavis Staples, Drive-By Truckers (from The Shoals), and St. Paul & The Broken Bones (from Birmingham).

The event ends Sunday afternoon with performances from Huntsville’s own vibrant musical community including The Aeolians of Oakwood University, Kelvin Wooten & Deqn Sue, Translee and Huntsville Community Drumline.

More from the news release announcing the event:

"I can't believe it's finally happening,” Ben Lovett, Venue Group CEO said.

“So many hours of work by so many people to get to this point and we're just now announcing our first event! This venue will be a significant new addition for the people in and around Huntsville as it serves as a beacon of the community, it will also stand tall amongst the live performance community as one of the best venues in the World. There are artists performing at The First Waltz who have never played in Huntsville before alongside others who have lived and breathed this special region of Northern Alabama their whole lives. I couldn't be more excited and grateful to both the artists and the city of Huntsville and the people of Huntsville for their sustained commitment and belief in doing something magical here."

“The Orion Amphitheater will be an impressive quality-of-life addition to complement our thriving arts and entertainment community,” Tommy Battle, Huntsville mayor said.

“We anticipate this amazing venue will help attract and recruit new people and ideas to our community from across the Southeast.”

Located adjacent to the emerging MidCity District and designed by a team led by Ben Lovett, Mike Luba and David M. Schwarz Architects, Inc., The Orion Amphitheater reinvents the concept of a major event space.

By expanding usage beyond hosting live music, The Orion Amphitheater will provide year-round community programming with seasonal markets, food and film festivals, regional theater productions, environmental symposiums, and family friendly events.

“The Orion Amphitheater is an architectural landmark different from others in the city, and together with the elevated hospitality, we are re-setting the tone for Huntsville’s cultural future,” said Ryan Murphy, The Orion Amphitheater General Manager.

The Orion Amphitheater is firmly committed to becoming a leader in sustainability for North Alabama with plans to roll out its comprehensive sustainability platform early next year.

About Venue Group:

Venue Group is a multinational hospitality company delivering the next generation of music venues.

Founded by Ben Lovett, serial entrepreneur and multi-award-winning musician from the band Mumford & Sons, Venue Group has developed the revered “third-space” concepts Flat Iron Square and Goods Way in London, which incorporate the now iconic music venues Omeara and Lafayette, respectively.

With offices in Austin, Nashville, Huntsville, New York and London, managed globally by specialists and experts, including Lovett’s brother, Greg Lovett, who joined the team as CFO following many successful years with the Soho House Group.

Venue Group currently has projects under development or in construction in the United States and imminent announcements about new sites in the UK. Venue Group is confident in a strong return for both Entertainment and Hospitality in the forthcoming post-Covid environment.