It's official, Auburn Quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, is leaving the program after the Music City Bowl December 28.
He announced in a statement Tuesday he will enter the NFL draft. Jarrett spent two seasons at Auburn.
Jarrett Stidham Statement:
“Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the opportunity to play college football at Auburn University. Thank you to all of my family, friends, coaches, and support staff for always believing in me. Thank you to my teammates who I have grown so close to and have made countless memories with. I will cherish the relationships with you guys forever. Also, a special thank you to the Auburn Family. You are the best fans in the country. With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. I love Auburn and am a proud alumni. War Eagle, forever.”
Related Content
- Jarrett Stidham leaving Auburn
- Deshaun Davis, Jarrett Stidham speak with media before Iron Bowl
- Malzahn updates Stidham's status for A-Day
- Auburn wins!
- Malzahn thinks Stidham will be 'Ready to roll'
- Roseanne addresses Jarrett tweet in first TV interview
- Tennessee Honoring 1998 National Champ Team, Auburn player leaves program
- Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey to leave Auburn's football program
- Malzahn says Stidham will be 'turned loose to do everything' in summer
- Alabama & Auburn Start Bowl Practice