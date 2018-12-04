Clear
Jarrett Stidham leaving Auburn

The QB will enter the 2019 NFL Draft

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 5:04 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 5:05 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's official, Auburn Quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, is leaving the program after the Music City Bowl December 28. 

He announced in a statement Tuesday he will enter the NFL draft. Jarrett spent two seasons at Auburn. 

Jarrett Stidham Statement:
“Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the opportunity to play college football at Auburn University. Thank you to all of my family, friends, coaches, and support staff for always believing in me. Thank you to my teammates who I have grown so close to and have made countless memories with. I will cherish the relationships with you guys forever. Also, a special thank you to the Auburn Family. You are the best fans in the country. With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. I love Auburn and am a proud alumni. War Eagle, forever.”

