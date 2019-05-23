Jamil Muhammad comes home to walk for James Clemens Graduation

Jamil Muhammad is gearing up for his first season with Vanderbilt football. The James Clemens Alum took time to come home this week and walk with his Jets family Monday night at graduation.
