Clear

Jamil Muhammad comes home to walk for James Clemens Graduation

The Former Jets QB ready to take on the role at Vanderbilt

Posted: May. 22, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Jamil Muhammad is gearing up for his first season with Vanderbilt football. The James Clemens Alum took time to come home this week and walk with his Jets family Monday night at graduation. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events