James Comey set for closed-door interview

James Comey gives first interview since President Trump fired him - ABC News

Comey set for closed-door interview with House Republicans.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 7:17 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are preparing to interview James Comey behind closed doors, hauling the former FBI director to Capitol Hill one final time before they cede power to Democrats in January.

Comey will appear for the interview Friday after fighting a subpoena in court. Under a deal struck with the House Judiciary Committee, he can speak afterward and a transcript will be released. He had argued that Republicans would selectively leak details from the interview.

The interview comes as GOP lawmakers wrap up a yearlong investigation into decisions made at the Justice Department during the 2016 presidential election. Republicans argue department officials were biased against Donald Trump as they started an investigation into his campaign's ties with Russia and cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in a separate investigation of her email use.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

