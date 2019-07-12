James Clemens preparing for the 2019 football season

There are just six more weeks until the start of high school football season and James Clemens is ready for the new season.

"The goal, is that we want to start faster than we did a year ago. It took us a couple weeks so kind of get into our groove," head coach Wade Waldrop said about the upcoming year.

The end of the season came too quickly for the Jets last year, but this football team is ready for the fresh start.

"I think our overall understanding of what we do is going to be better," Waldrop said. "You know, overall for us is just about trying to improve. Just trying to improve ourselves individually. We think if we can do that as individuals and as coaches, as a team we'll be better by the time the year's over with."

There are a lot of returning names on this year's Jets' roster, but they'll be without last year's quarterback Jamil Muhammad. Coach Waldrop said two juniors are battling it out for the starting spot.

"Those guys have competed well over the summer and through the spring," Waldrop said." Learning the offense, and learning what we're trying to do. Replacing a guy who's an SEC caliber quarterback, you know that's a chore, but it's on us as coaches to make sure we're doing the things that fits the skill sets of the kids we have this year. Both of them are doing a good job at picking up the offense and doing the things we need them to do."