James Clemens has record signing day

James Clemens had a record signing day Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Six football players signed their national letters of intent to play college ball.
Dylan Blackburn and Lee Coleman are going to Alabama A&M.
Jon Granger is going to Lindsey Wilson.
Jordan Johnson heads to Delta State. Christian Brown is taking his talents to West Georgia, where he will play against Jordan this season.
Chris Hope is going to East Tennessee State University, joining their football program.
Head Coach Wade Waldrop says more student athletes will sign in the coming weeks, too.
Congratulations to all!
