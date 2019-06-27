James Clemens grad signs with D-1 program

RJ Farrell knew he was going to need to put in the extra work when he transferred to James Clemens for his senior baseball season. He fought for a starting spot in the lineup. His determination, landed him a D-1 baseball scholarship.

RJ signed his letter of intent with Alabama A&M Thursday. He says he's excited to be a Bulldog because of the coaching staff and players. The Jets Alum says he is ready to take on the challenge of playing D-1 schools including Auburn and UAB.

One of the main reasons, RJ is excited to play close to home is his mother. She's recovering from her second stroke, so playing for the Bulldogs lets him help his family out!

"With everything that's going on with my Mom, and going on health wise, it means the world to be able to stay close to home,"

His high school career at James Clemens includes going 18 for 21 in bases stolen.