James Clemens grad compares high school football program to Kentucky's football program

You’d be surprised to hear that Kentucky’s program is pretty similar to the one at James Clemens.

"Couple years ago we weren't that great and now we're coming up the rise and I wish nothing but the best for James Clemens," Stenberg said. "I think they're doing great over there. I think that's just the beginning. I think to beat Bob Jones is the least of their worries right now. I think they're looking at state championships and winning district every year. I'm a proud alum, so I'm definitely keeping up with them."

One thing Stenberg started doing as a Jet that he's taken to Kentucky is trash talking on the line.

"You gotta beat them physically and you gotta beat them mentally and we take pride on being smart on the offensive line and we really try to incorporate that into trash talking," the Wildcat senior said. "We like to be effective in our trash talk and we do that and it helps us win blocks."

From a young age, the James Clemens grad had to learn to fend for himself.

"I think it was brought on to me by my brothers, I grew up as the youngest with three older brothers, so they'd absolutely abuse me," Stenberg said.

He says that helps him on the playing field.

"I think you have to have a competitive edge to play at this level, especially in the SEC," Stenberg said.

Now, Logan Stenberg and Mississippi State's Erroll Thompson, who we spoke with on Wednesday, are just two players representing the Tennessee Valley in the SEC this season; but there are North Alabama guys on teams all across college football, so be on the lookout for those local players this coming year.