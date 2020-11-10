Clear

James Clemens athletes hit the hardwood amid the pandemic

Athletic Director Jason Watts is confident with the safety measures in place.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 9:07 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 9:08 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Winter sports are back. Student-athletes from Madison City Schools hit the court Tuesday night in non-regional games.

While the games may look the same on the court, it's different off the hardwood. Several precautions have been put in place to ensure this season happens.

Capacity at the James Clemens High School gym was at about 30%. Athletic Director Jason Watts said it will remain that way all season long.

"They're taking a lot of precautions just to be able to play this season and they don't even know if they'll be able to play a full season because of how bad the virus is," men's basketball team manager, Erin Joyce, said.

Whether it was a reminder over the speaker or a sign on the railing, it was clear the pandemic is still going on. Just to enter the gym, masks were required and tickets were digital.

"The main thing for us from the beginning has been the level of communications from our coaches have maintained with parents and athletes," Watts said.

When it comes to the athletes, they played without masks, but they were required on the side-lines where seats were spread apart.

Before the game started, each player for both teams was screened for symptoms, and temperatures were checked.

Watts said he is confident the measures put in place will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"I think people have been very understanding, a big help would be just limiting the number of stadium and gym capacity, that's done a lot, making things easy," Watts said.

High school junior, Erin Joyce, said she is thankful this season is even happening.

"It's nice being out here and helping my team out," Joyce said.

She said she is learning virtually and this gives her an opportunity to feel a part of the James Clemens family.

"There's still a lot of school spirit, like what we do now like if you walk into the smaller gym where the boys are or out here, you notice there are a lot of students from both schools coming out to support the players, the teams," Joyce said.

Watts said it is possible they may have hiccups like the football season where games could be canceled due to coronavirus, but so far, he feels confident in all these safety measures.

