James Clemens Trio Commits on Early Signing Day

Three Football players from James Clemens High School officially signed on the dotted line yesterday to play at the next level.

Quarterback Jamil Muhammad and defensive lineman Daevion Davis will be heading off to the Music City to play at Vanderbilt.

These two have grown up together, they got to sign their letters of intent together and now they'll get to play college ball together.

Muhammad told WAAY 31 yesterday, that he owes God all the glory for being able to play at this level. After suffering a knee injury last season, Muhammad wasn't sure what would happen with his college football hopes. After going through physical therapy he was able to lead the Jets to a perfect region record this year. Now, he said he's excited about starting this new chapter with a familiar face by his side.

"You know it's a family nature and I'm being there with my great friend, Daevion, so it's going to be pretty cool you growing up with him in little league basketball and football and going to college with him, you know it's pretty special," Muhammad said.

Defensive lineman Daevion Davis was surrounded by his mother and others as he officially became a Commodore. Davis was very emotional talking about being able to play college football.

"I never felt anything like it. It's every kids dream. If you just work hard and you pay attention to the people that want right for you, then you got a great support system and you've got a good paved road for you," Davis said with tears in his eyes.

The last Jet to sign yesterday was linebacker Zach Hopkins. With his parents sitting on either side of him, he put the pen to paper and officially became a Mercer Bear.

Hopkins got choked up when thanking his parents, friends, and mentors during his thank you speech. A very special moment for everyone involved with these signings. Hopkins said being able to sign with Muhammad and Davis makes this time unforgettable.

"I just like to sign with my buddies. They've been my friends for a long time, and they just pushed me to do everything," Hopkins said.

Unlike Muhammad and Davis, Hopkins is finishing out the school year to play one more season with the baseball team.

Congrats to these three Jets!