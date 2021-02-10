James Clemens, Florence advance to area championship

Bob Jones was the home team, but the Falcons flew it and got the dub 61-59.
Now Florence will face James Clemens who beat Austin Wednesday night in the Boys 7A Area 8 final Saturday at 7.
Falcons and Jets soar to area final.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|68747
|1234
|Mobile
|34329
|658
|Madison
|30919
|364
|Tuscaloosa
|23127
|346
|Montgomery
|21634
|424
|Shelby
|20992
|187
|Baldwin
|18824
|228
|Lee
|14391
|132
|Morgan
|13285
|220
|Etowah
|12837
|273
|Calhoun
|12477
|247
|Marshall
|11014
|178
|Houston
|9753
|232
|Limestone
|9008
|118
|Elmore
|8961
|155
|Cullman
|8756
|166
|St. Clair
|8489
|190
|Lauderdale
|8399
|182
|DeKalb
|8287
|150
|Talladega
|7189
|133
|Jackson
|6371
|78
|Walker
|6273
|210
|Blount
|5929
|113
|Autauga
|5910
|77
|Colbert
|5894
|111
|Coffee
|5103
|82
|Dale
|4425
|102
|Franklin
|3923
|69
|Russell
|3866
|24
|Covington
|3774
|92
|Escambia
|3666
|55
|Chilton
|3629
|83
|Tallapoosa
|3427
|125
|Clarke
|3346
|42
|Chambers
|3283
|84
|Dallas
|3266
|123
|Pike
|2835
|56
|Lawrence
|2734
|79
|Marion
|2678
|82
|Winston
|2413
|54
|Bibb
|2362
|53
|Geneva
|2326
|59
|Marengo
|2227
|39
|Pickens
|2143
|44
|Barbour
|2019
|45
|Hale
|1998
|56
|Fayette
|1923
|47
|Butler
|1872
|62
|Henry
|1760
|36
|Cherokee
|1735
|37
|Monroe
|1633
|30
|Randolph
|1563
|38
|Washington
|1503
|30
|Clay
|1371
|52
|Crenshaw
|1368
|49
|Macon
|1352
|40
|Cleburne
|1325
|31
|Lowndes
|1278
|42
|Lamar
|1275
|31
|Wilcox
|1171
|22
|Bullock
|1132
|29
|Conecuh
|1040
|23
|Perry
|1036
|24
|Sumter
|957
|28
|Greene
|828
|29
|Coosa
|766
|22
|Choctaw
|540
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|83147
|1376
|Davidson
|76662
|800
|Knox
|42916
|527
|Hamilton
|38354
|417
|Rutherford
|36115
|347
|Unassigned
|25485
|203
|Williamson
|23860
|191
|Sumner
|19892
|289
|Out of TN
|17034
|103
|Montgomery
|16374
|188
|Wilson
|15640
|194
|Sullivan
|13577
|257
|Blount
|13074
|158
|Washington
|12565
|224
|Bradley
|12035
|129
|Maury
|11946
|151
|Sevier
|11430
|149
|Putnam
|10572
|164
|Madison
|9787
|212
|Robertson
|8361
|106
|Hamblen
|7623
|151
|Anderson
|7432
|147
|Greene
|7046
|136
|Tipton
|6672
|92
|Coffee
|6036
|108
|Gibson
|5987
|129
|Dickson
|5900
|98
|Cumberland
|5781
|106
|Bedford
|5647
|112
|Roane
|5603
|95
|McMinn
|5557
|87
|Carter
|5518
|140
|Lawrence
|5465
|78
|Loudon
|5450
|64
|Jefferson
|5274
|97
|Warren
|5249
|70
|Dyer
|5070
|92
|Monroe
|5023
|82
|Hawkins
|4949
|87
|Franklin
|4499
|76
|Fayette
|4386
|67
|Obion
|4185
|91
|Rhea
|4064
|65
|Lincoln
|4026
|55
|Marshall
|3788
|53
|Cocke
|3778
|85
|Cheatham
|3712
|39
|Weakley
|3599
|54
|Campbell
|3574
|52
|Henderson
|3509
|70
|Giles
|3495
|89
|Carroll
|3344
|79
|Hardeman
|3272
|62
|White
|3269
|59
|Hardin
|3150
|60
|Macon
|3085
|67
|Lauderdale
|3078
|41
|Henry
|2821
|72
|Wayne
|2790
|27
|Overton
|2700
|56
|McNairy
|2604
|46
|DeKalb
|2576
|48
|Haywood
|2547
|58
|Marion
|2521
|38
|Claiborne
|2498
|56
|Smith
|2445
|35
|Scott
|2434
|39
|Hickman
|2395
|38
|Trousdale
|2351
|19
|Grainger
|2281
|45
|Fentress
|2230
|41
|Johnson
|2133
|38
|Morgan
|2090
|26
|Chester
|1915
|44
|Bledsoe
|1901
|11
|Crockett
|1895
|43
|Unicoi
|1735
|48
|Cannon
|1700
|26
|Lake
|1655
|24
|Polk
|1621
|21
|Union
|1566
|28
|Grundy
|1533
|28
|Decatur
|1523
|33
|Sequatchie
|1511
|24
|Humphreys
|1461
|20
|Lewis
|1402
|23
|Benton
|1395
|37
|Meigs
|1244
|19
|Stewart
|1181
|25
|Jackson
|1131
|30
|Clay
|1010
|30
|Perry
|995
|25
|Houston
|978
|28
|Moore
|874
|15
|Pickett
|722
|21
|Van Buren
|713
|17
|Hancock
|464
|9