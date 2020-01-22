Jameis Winston makes donation to Birmingham college

Clear

Jameis Winston makes donation to Miles College

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 10:12 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The football program at Miles College is getting a boost thanks to a donation from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. WRBC-TV reports Winston, a Hueytown, Alabama, native, on Wednesday presented Miles College President Bobbie Knight and Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin a check for $50,000, which will be used for upgrades within the Alabama school's program. Earlier this month, former NBA Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley donated $1 million to the school, a private historically black liberal arts college in Fairfield, Alabama.

