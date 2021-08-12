Jamboree of champions: Fyffe overpowers Mars Hill

It was a battle of the champions Thursday in DeKalb County as the reigning 3A state champion Fyffe Red Devils played host to the reigning 2A champs from Mars Hill Bible.

The jamboree matchup featured two teams with a history of success and they have the blue maps to prove it. Though the Red Devils and Panthers don’t play in the same region or at the same level, both team’s coaches felt an exhibition of this caliber sets the pace for what’s to come.

“I think it helped both teams for your conditioning and really getting out and playing off blocks, tackling and that kind of thing,” Fyffe’s Paul Benefield said. “We had some breakdowns places and they did, too -- it’s what the jamboree’s for -- and hopefully we got better from it.”

“That was huge being able to come over here, we got exactly what we’re expecting,” Mars Hill Bible’s Darrell Higgins explained. “We knew what we was getting into and there’s a reason we came over here to play them and we’ve got a lot of work to do but we’ve got film to work on and our guys are excited and ready to get better.”

“I think they showed, you know, they’re a little bit above us as far as they play harder than us, they’re tougher than us and we’ve got a lot of work to do but they’re definitely the standard,” Higgins added.

Fyffe won the game 40-21.

Meaningful football is just around the corner with Fyffe taking on Isabella and the Panthers taking on Jasper next Friday night.