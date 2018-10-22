Jalen Hurts undergoes ankle surgery

Nick Saban announced Monday Jalen Hurts suffered a high ankle sprain during Alabama's game against Tennessee.

Saban said Hurts had a minor procedure, but doesn't expect the backup QB to be out for long.

The injury happened on his 21-yard touchdown run.

Jalen took to Instagram, posting a post-procedure picture with this caption.

“God continues to test me, but I won’t fold. Head up and chest out at all times. God has his hands on me and I know he will give me guidance and love.! I’ll be back.”