Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa inspiring everyone around them

Media Day is always a lot of fun during these big College Football Playoff games. The Alabama Crimson Tide players all in one room answering questions interacting with fans. This year was a different than last year's Media Day for two players: Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Last year, it was Jalen sitting up on the platform, and this year, Tua in that spot.

"I liked being down there, I could mess around, life's definitely changed," QB Tua Tagovailoa said when asked how it feels to be in the spotlight this year.

Since the switch of power at the quarterback position a year ago, Tua has been putting up record numbers. He says it's just "one of those things where you pray for it."

Jalen Hurts now using a different skill: his character.

"I've been able to let my spirit touch others, growing up I didn't think I would be where my feet are. Growing up watching athletes like LeBron and Kobe, you know the greatest, and being admired like they do now at 20, it's a blessing," Hurts said.

Alabama fans commend Hurts for sticking with the Tide after losing the starting job.

"Jalen is just a class act. He could have easily thrown in the towel and said screw you, and he didn't," Alabama fan Tami Donavon said.

Hurts says he gets his selfless attitude from his dad. Saying they're both old souls, wise and smart people.

"I feed off of him, and my Mom, they say I got her looks, but I've got a great supporting cast," Hurts said.

That supporting cast includes the quarterback group.

"We are all competitors, I'd say it helps out our relationships with all of us," Tua said.

Fans love that they can see the excitement these quarterbacks have for each other.

"They've shown that if you do the right things, good things will happen to you," Steele, Ala. resident Barry Smith said.

A depth chart doesn't define this group of players.

"Work hard, God shows favor to those who work hard," Tua said during Media Day Saturday, January 5, 2019.