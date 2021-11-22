Jake Owen to be first performer at new Orion Amphitheater

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation says its 33rd annual Huntsville Classic will feature Jake Owen on May 7, 2022, making him the first performer at Huntsville's new Orion Amphitheater.

Fundraiser organizers say they anticipate a sell-out crowd for the event next year.

"Hosting the Huntsville Classic as The Orion Amphitheater's inaugural event is meaningful in a multitude of ways," said Ryan Murphy, The Orion Amphitheater General Manager. "Huntsville Hospital Foundation has done immeasurable work in our community. We're thrilled that the Foundation and their guests will be among the first to experience The Orion."

Owen has eight number one songs including 'Barefoot Blue Jean Night,' 'Beachin' Alone with You,' and 'The One that Got Away." All of these songs will be performed live May 7.

“By supporting the 2022 Huntsville Classic, you can celebrate the work of our health care heroes over these last few years, while contributing to the future of our children’s health care in this dynamic community. Proceeds from this inaugural show in the Orion Amphitheater stay local,” said Huntsville Hospital Foundation President Sarah Savage-Jones. “Huntsville Hospital cares for our entire region, and your support ensures we can continue to offer world-class facilities, technology and programs. Tickets not only give you access to a historic event, it will also make a difference for the lives of patients and families from across North Alabama.”

The announcement comes just one week after Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard and other famous artists were declared headliners for The First Waltz at the amphitheater May 13-15, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $75. Buy a ticket HERE.