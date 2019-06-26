Jail renovations underway in Marshall County

Repairs are finally underway to the roof of the Marshall County Jail.

It's part of a major overhaul to make the jail safer and free of contraband. The roof will cost nearly $200,000 and should be complete in 3 months.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims has already replaced doors and windows and had fencing repaired. However, there are still holes in cell walls, exposed wire and plumbing issues.

Sheriff Sims says the underlying issue is overcrowding that makes the jail dangerous for inmates and deputies.

"With so many people in a small, confined area, it's going to wind up being a constitutional issue of someone's rights," he said.

County commissioners are considering a new jail altogether. One company presented them a plan on Wednesday. They say it would cost about $17 million. Other companies have reached out to take on the project.