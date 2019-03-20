Jail improvements underway at Marshall County Sheriff's Office

Crews began installing brand new metal sidings to the windows of the Marshall County Jail on Wednesday, just one of the many future improvements coming to the facility.

The installation of the metal sidings is expected to take the rest of the week according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. This new addition comes after it was discovered inmates were tying garbage bags together, throwing them out of the holes in their windows, and sneaking in contraband.

"They won't be able to cut through this metal," Sheriff Phil Sims said. "It's a thicker type of metal than what is on there now.”

Almost $400,000 has been approved by the Marshall County Commission for jail safety improvements. Sims tells WAAY31 after the windows, the plan is to install brand new doors and cameras in the facility to remove any blind spots inside and outside the building.