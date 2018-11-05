Jail food amendment sees support in Morgan Co. ahead of election

An amendment on Tuesday’s ballot is getting a lot of attention.

The amendment would increase the Morgan County sheriff’s salary and put money from the jail food fund into a separate account for inmates. Sheriffs are currently allowed to pocket that money.

WAAY 31 spoke with the lawmaker who's been trying to get the amendment on the ballot for a long time.

“I do not believe it is good for the perception of the sheriff’s office to look like they can make money for themselves at the expense of those that are being incarcerated," said Senator Arthur Orr.

Senator Orr said a current law could be changed in Morgan County after Tuesday’s election.

Right now, Orr says that law, “allows sheriffs to assume the risk if there’s a deficit, but to take money appropriated for the feeding of the prisoners in county jails, and basically use it as part of their salary.”

Orr says the law goes back decades to when sheriffs used to house prisoners and were personally responsible for feeding them. But now, he says changes need to be made—and not just for Morgan County, but for the state of Alabama.

“I read about the sheriff in Etowah County who had the $750,000 towards a beach house, all coming from the jail food money," Orr said.

However, the amendment on Tuesday’s ballot will only pertain to Morgan County.

If you vote in favor of the new amendment, the Morgan County sheriff will no longer be able to pocket leftover money from the jail food fund. Instead, the sheriff’s salary will be raised to $5,000 less than the county commission chairman’s salary, which is something Orr thinks makes more sense.

“The sheriff here in Morgan County supervises around 150 or 200 employees. A very responsible position, so you want to attract good candidates to run for the position, now that that jail food compensation would be taken away," Orr said.

Orr says he’s hoping those who go to the polls on Tuesday will feel the same way.

“Let’s get out of the 1920’s, which is when this law was first put into place.”

WAAY 31 reached out to Ron Puckett who will become the new sheriff of Morgan County in January unless he’s upset by a write-in candidate. Both he and Senator Orr believe the amendment has a lot of support, and they’re expecting a good outcome on Tuesday.

The Morgan County Commission Chairman, Ray Long, says the commission is 100% behind the amendment as well, saying the issues with jail food money in Morgan County have been an embarrassment for a long time, and he says it’s time to put those issues to rest.