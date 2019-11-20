Clear

Jaden Langford signs with Samford

Madison Academy senior moving on to next level.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Jaden Langford signed with Samford University Wednesday. The Madison Academy basketball star said Samford is great for her athletic, academic, and spiritual growth. 

"I'm super anxious. but I'm super excited," Langford said. "It's just been a long time coming, obviously, and I'm just super thankful that I made it to this day."

