Jaden Langford signs with Samford

Jaden Langford signed with Samford University Wednesday. The Madison Academy basketball star said Samford is great for her athletic, academic, and spiritual growth.
"I'm super anxious. but I'm super excited," Langford said. "It's just been a long time coming, obviously, and I'm just super thankful that I made it to this day."
