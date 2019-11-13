Clear

Jadan Coleman signs with Tulane

The Bob Jones basketball star makes college choice official.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Jadan Coleman signed with Tulane Wednesday. The shooting guard is excited to play for Coach Ron Hunter.

Tulane is in the American Athletic Conference. Coleman added he's excited to be in New Orleans.

Hunter previously coached at Georgia State where in 2015 he got the big upset in the NCAA Tournament over Baylor. 

Coleman says he trusts Hunter to get him to the NBA.

