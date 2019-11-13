Jadan Coleman signed with Tulane Wednesday. The shooting guard is excited to play for Coach Ron Hunter.
Tulane is in the American Athletic Conference. Coleman added he's excited to be in New Orleans.
Hunter previously coached at Georgia State where in 2015 he got the big upset in the NCAA Tournament over Baylor.
Coleman says he trusts Hunter to get him to the NBA.
Related Content
- Jadan Coleman signs with Tulane
- No. 10 Auburn’s offense sluggish in 24-6 win over Tulane
- Huntsville police: Man killed after car fell on him on Jack Coleman Drive
- UNA Signing Day Recap
- Alabama A&M Signing Day Recap
- President Trump signs budget deal
- Dangerous intersection receives new signs
- Logan Morris signs with Alabama
- Madison County running back Signs with LSU
- Decatur High Linebacker Signs with Auburn
Scroll for more content...