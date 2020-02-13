Jacobi McBride makes college decision

Jacobi McBride is thankful for the Madison Academy Mustangs. He says the coaches' support helped earn him and athletic and academic scholarship to the University of Alabama. McBride signed in front of family and friends Wednesday.
He's excited to play on the Tide's defense. McBride added it was the 2016 Bama defense who made him want to go to Tuscaloosa.
