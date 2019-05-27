Jacksonville State draws Ole Miss in NCAA Oxford Regional

Jacksonville State will be making its second consecutive NCAA Regional trip to Oxford, Mississippi this weekend as the program found out on Monday during the NCAA tournamanet selection show for the field of 64\.

The 2019 Ohio Valley Champion Gamecocks will face No. 12 national seed Ole Miss on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m. on the UM campus. The contest will be available on ESPN3. The Rebels, the top-seed in the four-team bracket, earned an at-large bid after posting a 37-25 overall mark and 16-14 in the Southeastern Conference. UM reached the finals of the 2019 SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama before falling to Vanderbilt on Sunday. Ole Miss is hosting an NCAA regional for the ninth time. Clemson, the three-seed in the regional will face second-seeded Illinois. The Tigers and Fighting Illini will start the four-day event on Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

JSU, who will be making its fifth NCAA Division I Regional, participated in the 2014 NCAA Oxford Regional. The Gamecocks, who made a historic run out of the elimination bracket of the 2014 OVC Tournament by winning six elimination games to win the title, dropped a 12-2 decision in the opening game against the Rebels. The Gamecocks' 2014 season ended with a 4-2 setback to Georgia Tech.

The Gamecocks (37-21, 22-8 OVC) will enter the NCAA postseason as one of the hottest teams in the tournament field, having won their last 12 games and a record of 26-7 since the last weekend of April. JSU is coming off a clean sweep of the 2019 OVC Tournament Championship after walking off Belmont, 6-5, in the first game and moved into the championship round with an 8-4 win over Austin Peay. Jax State claimed its fifth OVC Tournament crown last Saturday after dispatching Morehead State, 10-3.

The Tigers of Clemson (34-24, 15-15 ACC) were selected to the NCAA Tournament for the 32nd time in the last 33 years, 11th year in a row and 44th time overall, fifth most in NCAA history. Illinois (36-19, 15-9 Big Ten) will be making its fourth tournament appearance in the last nine years.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Game 1 (Friday, May 31 - 3 p.m.) - Illinois vs. Clemson (ESPNU)

Game 2 (Friday, May 31 - 7 p.m.) - Jacksonville State vs. Ole Miss (ESPN3)

Game 3 (Saturday, June 1 - TBD) - Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser

Game 4 (Saturday, June 1 - TBD) - Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 5 (Sunday, June 2 - TBD) - Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 6 (Sunday, June 2 - TBD) - Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 7 (Monday, June 3 - TBD) - Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If necessary)