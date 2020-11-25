Jackson County man charged in Georgia murder

A Jackson County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Joseph Edward Hart, 40, of Bryant was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

In a news release, the GBI said the Rossville, GA, Police Department asked for help with the shooting death of Satia Siv on Nov. 22.

Hart was charged with murder as a result of an investigation by the GBI and Rossville police.

He has been extradited to Georgia, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

If the public has information in reference to this investigation, tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online