JacksonCountyStrong concert being held to help family of Jackson Co. dock fire victims

Tickets go on sale Thursday for that concert. Organizers say all the proceeds will go towards the families of the 8 victims who lost their lives. The concert will feature 3 local groups from here in Scottsboro. The headline act will be a national group called The Martins. Concert organizers say the goal is to bring the community together to help them heal.
"This is our family, you know we may not know them personally, but they're our family and we want to help," said Robbie Maxwell.
The concert is set for Friday, February 21st, at the Collins Elementary School.
