Jackson superintendent explains district's return plans

The Jackson County School District has unveiled its plans for the coming school year.

The guide, which explains that masks are recommended but not required for students, details students' learning options.

Released on Thursday, the guide seemed to please many parents, but left others with questions about the district’s attendance policy.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes says the district isn’t planning on making any changes.

"If they attend school and they get sick or whatever, they go home. They're still gonna be able to do the work from home for a few days or whatever through internet action through our chromebooks,” he explained.

Despite no changes being made, Dukes says the blended learning option makes things more flexible.

"The way it is now, if a child goes home, they have to bring in a note when they come back. But with our new traditional-blended, they can go home and they're still able to do their work,” Dukes said. “If a child has a dentist appointment or a doctors appointment, they can have their Chromebook with them and still not miss out on anything."

With the start of the district’s academic year less than a month away, Dukes acknowledged that plans can change.

"We're just keeping our eyes and ears open and we understand that we may have to change something from day to day, but we are definitely looking and monitoring all of it closely and following the guidelines that we're supposed to be following.”

Additionally, Dukes said the district will be providing all students, pre-K through 12th grade, with all the school supplies they need this year.

Jackson schools are currently set to open on August 7.