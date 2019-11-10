Jackson man, teenage girlfriend indicted on capital murder charges for 2018 fatal stabbing in Huntsville

A man and a teenager from south Alabama are now indicted on capital murder charges in connection to the stabbing death of a Huntsville woman.

X'Zavier Kamontae Scott, 21, and Domanek Jackson, 18, were both indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury on October 25. Jackson turned 18 on November 6, 2019, but she was 16 when she was arrested on September 28, 2018. She was charged as an adult.

At the time, Huntsville investigators said Scott and Jackson hitch hiked their way from Clarke County. Alabama, to Huntsville, which is about 275 miles southwest.

Huntsville Police said at the time that Tiffany Kelley agreed to give them a ride from a Dollar General. She wanted to stop by her home to get her ID and then give continue giving them a ride along with her husband. That's when investigators said she was stabbed in the neck and was thrown from her car on Green Cove Road near Ivory Lane.

According to their indictments, both Scott and Jackson were armed with a knife. The documents state that they stole Kelley's 2006 Nissan Sentra SE.

Court records show that Scott's trial is set to begin on January 27, 2020. A trial date has not been set for Jackson.