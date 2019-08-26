Clear

Jackson County officials have their sights set on more storm shelters

Jackson County officials are meeting with community members all week to talk about storm shelter funding.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Jackson County officials will hold a community meeting about storm shelters at the Fackler Community Center.

The county has about 35 shelters. The state is willing to pay 75 percent of the cost for new shelters, but that leaves Jackson County to front 25 percent. It's money they don't have.

One Fackler resident said he's nowhere near a community shelter.

"They're scared. A lot of people will drive to Scottsboro or Stevenson. If a tornado is coming, you don't have that kind of time," said Darrell Flowers.

This week, the emergency management director and county commission chairman are stopping at community centers to gauge interest and talk money. They'll meet with the state next week. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events