Jackson County officials have their sights set on more storm shelters

Jackson County officials will hold a community meeting about storm shelters at the Fackler Community Center.

The county has about 35 shelters. The state is willing to pay 75 percent of the cost for new shelters, but that leaves Jackson County to front 25 percent. It's money they don't have.

One Fackler resident said he's nowhere near a community shelter.

"They're scared. A lot of people will drive to Scottsboro or Stevenson. If a tornado is coming, you don't have that kind of time," said Darrell Flowers.

This week, the emergency management director and county commission chairman are stopping at community centers to gauge interest and talk money. They'll meet with the state next week.