Jackson County deputies investigating reports of fake police officer stopping drivers

Real law enforcement officials are investigating after a fake police officer pulled over someone on Highway 72 in Paint Rock on Monday night.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 72 and 65.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies said a man driving a silver Lincoln with a blue light on top pulled over another man just outside the Madison County line.

They say the driver knew something was suspicious when the supposed police officer was wearing a Nirvana T-shirt. He asked for the drivers license, but the driver refused, drove away, and called police.

Drivers said they would do the same thing.

"If that happened to me I would roll up my window, tell them I'm going to a public place and peel out of there," said Monica Malires.

No one was hurt during Monday night’s fake traffic stop.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 256-574-2610