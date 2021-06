According to Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, crews are searching for a swimmer last seen Sunday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday afternoon about a swimmer last seen around the Matheny’s Bridge off County Road 43 near the DeKalb County line.

Harnen said the Jackson County Rescue Squad along with other agencies in Jackson and DeKalb Counties were out looking for the person Sunday night and are continuing the seach Monday morning.