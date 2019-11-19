Jackson County's Skyline High School testing out new safety features

Thanks to a partnership with the University of Alabama at Huntsville, Jackson county's Skyline High School has become the leader in safety for the district.

Tuesday was the first time school leaders could show us the benefits.

"Those are our classroom and indoor cameras. They're in addition to the ones provided by the school system," pointed out Principal Jason Davidson.

Right now, there are more than 40 cameras throughout Skyline High School. The principal is one of several people who can see it through an app on his phone.

The superintendent and the Jackson County sheriff also have access. If you walk past a few of those cameras you'll also see emergency trauma kits designed to stop excessive bleeding.

In the last week, the school nurses at Skyline completed trauma training to be able to use these kits.

Taking a step outside through the newly deadbolted doors is a well-monitored parking lot. A solar-powered device scans license plates and checks for anyone that might be suspicious in a law enforcement database.

"If it pings as a dangerous person on campus then a notification will be sent to me, other law enforcement agencies, the SROs in a quick manner for it we go into a lock down situation," said Davidson.

The project started two years ago, when the district teamed with the University of Alabama in Huntsville to fly a drone above the school and map everything out in case of an emergency.

"It's a time-sensitive process, this is just about cutting that time down to give you more reaction time on the other end," said Davidson.

The principal also said these safety features at Skyline High School are just the first test in the next few years all the safety features could be at all Jackson County district schools.