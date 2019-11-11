Jackson County wreck sends vehicle into Tennessee River

A wreck Monday afternoon sent a vehicle into the Tennessee River.

It happened at Highway 35 and Highway 40 in Jackson County. According to Rocky Harnen, a spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the brakes went out on a truck that was carrying a load of steel down the mountain.

Harnen says there was metal on the roadway after the wreck. He says a few people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and Alabama State Troopers responded.