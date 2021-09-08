Jackson County woman who killed alleged rapist back on house arrest after stint in jail

A woman convicted of murder for shooting the man she said raped is back on house arrest to serve her sentence.

Jail records show Brittany Joyce Smith was released from the Jackson County Jail after serving 34 days for violating conditions of her probation.

She had been ordered to serve 45 days for the violations that occurred earlier this summer.

Smith will now resume her 18-month sentence on house arrest that began in May.

She previously served 18 months in jail for killing Joshua Smith.