Clear

Jackson County woman who killed alleged rapist back on house arrest after stint in jail

Brittany Joyce Smith (Jackson County Jail)
Brittany Joyce Smith (Jackson County Jail)

She had been ordered to serve 45 days for the violations that occurred earlier this summer.

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 6:33 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien, Josh Rayburn

A woman convicted of murder for shooting the man she said raped is back on house arrest to serve her sentence.

Jail records show Brittany Joyce Smith was released from the Jackson County Jail after serving 34 days for violating conditions of her probation.

She had been ordered to serve 45 days for the violations that occurred earlier this summer.

Smith will now resume her 18-month sentence on house arrest that began in May.

She previously served 18 months in jail for killing Joshua Smith. (Read more HERE)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events