A Jackson County woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Lamonda Rose Gifford, 34, of Dutton was fatally injured when the 2001 Chevy Suburban she was driving crossed the center line of Alabama 79 near Jackson County 30 about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said she struck a 2007 Ford Focus and then a 2005 Dodge Ram.

Gifford was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.