Jackson County woman indicted for vehicular homicide in 2020 deadly wreck

Teresa Corbin

Teresa Corbin was arrested Monday and bailed out of jail that same day after being indicted for vehicular homicide and first-degree assault. It all stems from a November 2020 deadly wreck.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 5:47 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Teresa Corbin, 50, of Scottsboro, was indicted by a grand jury Monday for her part in a deadly November 2020 wreck.

Corbin is charged with first-degree assault and vehicular homicide after she crossed the center line and collided with a car traveling the opposite direction head-on.

That car was driven by Anna Louise Martin. Martin was killed in the wreck and two others were seriously injured. It happened near the Dollar General in Woodville on Alabama 35 on November 23, 2020.

Corbin bailed out of the Jackson County Jail for $45,000 Monday night. She is due back in court in January.

