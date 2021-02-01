Jackson County volunteer fire departments get new CPR machines

New CPR machines were given to Jackson County fire departments Monday afternoon at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The funding for the $15,000 machines comes from CARES Act money and the General Fund. The total cost was around $179,000.

There were 12 machines given out. The Macedonia, Rosalie, Flat Rock, Bryant, Higdon, Paint Rock Valley Stations 1, 2 and 3, Limerock/Aspel and Fackler fire departments all received machines.

One machine will go to the Jackson County Jail, and one will stay at the courthouse.

“The Lucas Machines will save lives. Parts of Jackson County are 30 minutes or more from the hospital. We wanted the Lucas Machines to be housed all throughout our county to give all of your people the best chance to survive when needing CPR," said Danny Rich, District 1 Commissioner.

Rich led the effort to get the machines to departments in Jackson County.