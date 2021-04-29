Jackson County students win scholarships to welding school in Florida

Three Jackson County students from the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology won full-ride scholarships to the Tulsa Welding School in Florida.

They won the scholarships through a welding competition.

"I didn't believe it," said Kevin Holman, one of the scholarship winners.

Kevin Holman, Devon Santiago and Avery Tinker are the seniors who won the competition.

"Year in, year out, they're in here working and training. They're very serious about their career and they're going to go and be great welders," explained Tulsa Welding School recruiter, Paul Nuckles.

The students at the Earnest Pruett Center for Technology juggle tech school classes, regular school classes, sports and jobs they got through the tech school.

"They're good kids, they're good dependable, reliable kids," said Beth Haynes.

Haynes works as the work-based learning coordinator. She helps connect students to job opportunities.

Each student will start with a $20,000, full-ride scholarship and academically ahead of their classmates at the Florida welding school, because of their experience at E.P.C.O.T.

Their teacher at E.P.C.O.T. explained to WAAY 31 what makes these particular students so special: "Their hard work and dedication they put into the welding trade," said Jeremy Johnson. Johnson also worked in the tech school's duel enrollment program.

The recruiter for the Florida welding school said that this is the first time three students from the same school district have won full-ride scholarships to their program. They hold multiple welding competitions a year to give students the chance to win those scholarships.