Jackson County students return to school Friday. Here's what to expect

On Friday, students in Jackson County go back to school for the first time since coronavirus started in March - and it’s going to look a lot different!

“Excited, it’s always exciting before the first day of school. a little bit different this year about some things," Jonathan Colvin, the principal of Bridgeport Middle School, said.

Colvin said about 60% of his students plan on returning to traditional learning. He said the school worked hard on safety measures, and it’s going to take everyone’s patience to succeed.

“We’re ready, we’re ready for that we’re ready for that challenge, we know it’s going to take patience we know it’s going to take flexibility, we know that there are going to be kinks that have to be worked out," he said.

Colvin said before students can expect temperature checks before entering school. Every student will have assigned seating in all each classrooms, and they’ll switch classes on a staggered schedule to keep the hallways clear.

“Very organized transitions between class so instead of the bell ringing and everybody running out in the hallway, we’ll hang to the right side, we’ll stay six feet apart, the teachers will move our folks where they need to be moved, we’re gonna have scheduled bathroom breaks, scheduled hand washing breaks," Colvin said.

When students walk into their classrooms, they’ll notice bags on the tables. Inside they’ll have a water bottle for them to use, since they won’t be able to use the water fountains anymore and a couple of extra masks that they can take home. They’ll also only be seated two to a table to limit the number of kids sitting next to each other

"I do know we’re going to have some challenges, but i think we’re prepared for it and you know we’re just going to do the best we can," Becky McCoy, a teacher, said.

McCoy has been an educator for 44 years. She knows this will be a school year unlike anything she’s seen but told me she’s more excited than anxious or nervous.

“Seeing the kids again, you know it’s been a long time. we left them and the way we left was so sudden and so chaotic that we really didn’t have time to say goodbye like we normally do at the end of the school year," she said.

Students and staff are required to wear masks throughout the day. Breakfast will be served grab and go style and students will eat both breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.