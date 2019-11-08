Jackson County sheriff talks next steps after corrections officer arrested

The Jackson County sheriff says the arrest of a corrections deputy should serve as a warning. He says Rod Hanna was immediately fired, when they discovered he was smuggling tobacco into the jail.

Deputies say there's a kinship in his office between all deputies, including corrections officers, but once Officer Rod Hanna smuggled in tobacco for an inmate, that kinship disappeared.

"Once he committed that crime, it doesn't matter if he's one of our own or not," said Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

Phillips says he can see where the temptation comes from.

"They don't make a lot of money doing that job over there," said Phillips.

Inmates will offer hundreds of dollars to get contraband like tobacco.

"And once you do it once, they've got you...You're their's basically," said Phillips.

He couldn't say how much tobacco Hanna smuggled, or how often, because offices are not searched at the door. The sheriff says he could've just brought the tobacco in his pockets. He explained why he doesn't feel the need to change that policy.

"Hopefully, this will get some attention and prevent anything from happening in the future," said Phillips.

Phillips also says this arrest leaves them short-staffed. On a typical day, they could have just three officers watching some 200 inmates.