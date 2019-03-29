Jackson County sheriff seeks missing 17-year-old pregnant woman and her son

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of Shayla Hope Wood and her 9-month-old son, who both were reported missing by family on Wednesday from their home in Flat Rock, AL.
Shayla is 17 years old and is approximately 8 months pregnant. She has connections to Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb counties.
Shayla is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark on her forehead.
The sheriff's office said this is the second time she's gone missing in two years. The last time she was a runaway and found in another county. They don’t think she’s in danger.
Anyone with information should contact either your local Sheriff’s Office/Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.
