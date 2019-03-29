Clear

Jackson County sheriff seeks missing 17-year-old pregnant woman and her son

Shayla Hope Wood

Anyone with information should contact either your local Sheriff’s Office/Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 1:24 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of Shayla Hope Wood and her 9-month-old son, who both were reported missing by family on Wednesday from their home in Flat Rock, AL.

Shayla is 17 years old and is approximately 8 months pregnant. She has connections to Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb counties.

Shayla is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark on her forehead.

The sheriff's office said this is the second time she's gone missing in two years. The last time she was a runaway and found in another county. They don’t think she’s in danger.

Anyone with information should contact either your local Sheriff’s Office/Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events