Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jackson County sheriff says arrest made in multi-city armed robbery spree

Colton Eugene Fikes

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department arrested a man Wednesday morning in connection with a series of armed robberies.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department arrested a man Wednesday morning in connection with a series of armed robberies.

Colton Eugene Fikes, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a March 5 robbery at a Dollar General store in Woodville, according to the sheriff’s office. Evidence was found during the warrant search linking Fikes to the robberies, the sheriff’s office said.

The search that lead to the arrest is part of an ongoing joint investigation into a series of armed robberies of Dollar General Stores in Woodville, Huntsville, Decatur and Athens, the sheriff’s office said.

Fikes was transported to the Jackson County Jail without incident and bond was set at $20,000. Additional charges are anticipated in Huntsville, Decatur and Athens for similar robberies, the sheriff’s office said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events