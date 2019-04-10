Jackson County sheriff says arrest made in multi-city armed robbery spree

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department arrested a man Wednesday morning in connection with a series of armed robberies.

Colton Eugene Fikes, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a March 5 robbery at a Dollar General store in Woodville, according to the sheriff’s office. Evidence was found during the warrant search linking Fikes to the robberies, the sheriff’s office said.

The search that lead to the arrest is part of an ongoing joint investigation into a series of armed robberies of Dollar General Stores in Woodville, Huntsville, Decatur and Athens, the sheriff’s office said.

Fikes was transported to the Jackson County Jail without incident and bond was set at $20,000. Additional charges are anticipated in Huntsville, Decatur and Athens for similar robberies, the sheriff’s office said.