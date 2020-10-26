Jackson County sheriff: Suspect in assaults on deputy, women caught hiding in attic

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday arrested a man it has been looking for since July.

Kenneth Joe Bishop, 32 of Flat Rock was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of escape, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substances-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, failure to appear in court, and a probation revocation stemming from a trafficking in methamphetamine charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bond has not yet been set on all the charges.

The sheriff’s office said members of Patrol Division received information on Sunday on the possible whereabouts of Bishop, who has been evading arrest for several months. He was said to be at a home on County Road 497 in Flat Rock.

Bishop had numerous outstanding arrest warrants stemming from a July 17 vehicle pursuit where the sheriff’s office said he assaulted a deputy in an effort to escape being arrested. The office said at the time that Bishop was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said Biship assaulted a woman on Oct. 24 in the Flat Rock area, and that he’s a suspect in another assault on a woman there.

When deputies arrived at the Flat Rock residence on Sunday, they found a stolen vehicle believed to be in the possession of Bishop.

The sheriff’s office said residents at the home first did not allow deputies inside to search for Bishop, but later allowed them inside to look.

Deputies found him in the attic and arrested him.

Three people inside the residence also were arrested:

Jess Allison, 19, of Flat Rock was charged with possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheena Haggard, 24, of Flat Rock was charged with obstruction of justice.

William Haggard, 23, of Higdon was charged with obstruction of justice.