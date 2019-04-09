Jackson County sheriff: Missing pregnant teen mom, child found safe

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning that 17-year-old Shayla Hope Wood and her 9-month-old child, who were reported missing on March 27 from their home in Flat Rock, have been located.

Both are safe and were staying with a friend in Boaz, the sheriff’s office said.

Our earlier story:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of Shayla Hope Wood and her 9-month-old son, who both were reported missing by family on Wednesday from their home in Flat Rock, AL.

Shayla is 17 years old and is approximately 8 months pregnant. She has connections to Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb counties.

Shayla is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark on her forehead.

The sheriff's office said this is the second time she's disappeared in two years. The last time she was a runaway and found in another county. WAAY 31 talked with her mom, Selena Wood, who believes this time it's different, and she's worried her daughter is in danger.

"She left with nothing, not a car seat ... not milk, not clothes, toys, anything," said Wood.

She says when Shayla Wood ran away 2 years ago, it was after an argument, but, right now, the family is in a good place. She also said Shayla didn't take anything with her. Shayla's baby has a protein allergy and needs special formula, but none of the containers for that formula are missing. There are also no toys missing.

"She cared about her kids, her baby, and she cares about the one she's pregnant with. It just doesn't make sense," said Wood.

The family even had a gender reveal party planned for the baby on the way next month.

Anyone with information should contact either your local Sheriff’s Office/Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.