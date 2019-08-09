Clear
Jackson County sheriff: Man found unresponsive in vehicle arrested on multiple drug charges

Tyson Henshaw

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody on drug charges after he was found slumped over in a vehicle with a loaded syringe in his lap.

The sheriff's office says on Thursday, Section police responded to a call of an unresponsive man at a business on Highway 35. When they arrived, the sheriff's office says they found the suspect, 29-year-old Tyson Henshaw, slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle with a loaded syringe in his lap.

Police requested help from the Jackson County Narcotics Unit. During a search, they found syringes, heroin and meth. Henshaw was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substances (heroin), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henshaw was booked in the Jackson County Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.

