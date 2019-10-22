Clear
Jackson County sheriff: Man arrested for school break-in nearly a year after it happened

Kinley Dewayne Chambers

The suspect is charged with burglary and theft.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 4:07 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Jackson County man is facing a burglary charge, nearly a year after the crime happened.

The sheriff's office said Kinley Dewayne Chambers, 43, broke into Mountain View Christian Academy on Highway 73 in Bryant on Oct. 21, 2018. At the time, evidence was collected and sent to the Department of Forensics.

Chambers was identified as the suspect and arrested on Oct. 10. He's charged with burglary third-degree and theft of property third-degree.

Chambers was booked in the Jackson County Jail. He was later released on a $3,500 bond. 

