Jackson County sheriff: Man arrested for school break-in nearly a year after it happened

A Jackson County man is facing a burglary charge, nearly a year after the crime happened.

The sheriff's office said Kinley Dewayne Chambers, 43, broke into Mountain View Christian Academy on Highway 73 in Bryant on Oct. 21, 2018. At the time, evidence was collected and sent to the Department of Forensics.

Chambers was identified as the suspect and arrested on Oct. 10. He's charged with burglary third-degree and theft of property third-degree.

Chambers was booked in the Jackson County Jail. He was later released on a $3,500 bond.